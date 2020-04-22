Behind Closed Doors, Breaking the Band, Friends Speak: Reelz Announces New May Programming

Reelz has announced its programming for May. New episodes of Breaking the Band and more are on top for the network’s programming next month.

“REELZ today announced new programming for May 2020 with new original specials about the TV show that invented the teen ensemble drama genre in Beverly Hills, 90210 and the troubling real story of Natalee Holloway’s disappearance in Aruba along with new episodes of fan favorite original series Breaking the Band about the break ups of megabands The Police, The Mamas and the Papas and Simon & Garfunkel who created generation-defining anthems and sold hundreds of millions of records.

“Music, mystery and a monumental and beloved TV show take center stage for May premieres on REELZ,” said Steve Cheskin, SVP of Programming at REELZ. “From the flaring tempers and clashing egos that took down some of our favorite bands to the real lives impacted by Natalee Holloway’s still unsolved disappearance and the magic that made ’90s hit TV show Beverly Hills, 90210, May on REELZ is packed with compelling stories.”

May premieres begin with a new episode of Breaking the Band on Sunday, May 3 at 8pm ET/ 5pm PT about the collapse of rock band The Police exploring whether the group was derailed by the ambitions of its lead singer Sting. New episodes of Breaking the Band continue on Sunday, May 10 with back to back episodes starting at 8pm ET/ 5pm PT with a look at how drug culture tore apart ’60s folk rock group The Mamas and the Papas followed by Simon & Garfunkel at 9pm ET/ 6pm PT about the meteoric rise and sudden split of the dynamic duo. Then on Sunday, May 17 at 9pm ET/ 6pm PT it’s Beverly Hills, 90210: Behind Closed Doors with host Natalie Morales showing viewers what it took to make the show from its unforgettable characters to its fast rise to popularity and pop culture prominence tackling taboo issues through powerful storylines. Finally, on Sunday, May 31 at 9pm ET/ 6pm PT it’s Natalee Holloway: Her Friends Speak with Holloway’s friends Claire Fierman and Mallie Tucker along with investigators all speaking out about the unsettling and still unsolved case 15 years later.”