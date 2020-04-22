Menu

Tuesday TV Ratings: Empire, The Flash, For Life, NCIS, New Amsterdam

Published:

Empire TV show on FOX: (canceled or renewed?)

©2020 Fox Media LLC. CR: Chuck Hodes/FOX.

Tuesday, April 21, 2020 ratings — New episodes: Empire, The Flash, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, and For LifeSpecial: Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince. Reruns: NCIS, The Conners, Bless This Mess, Mixed-ish, Black-ish, Ellen’s Game of Games, New Amsterdam, and The Masked Singer.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

