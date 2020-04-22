Westworld: Season Four Renewal Announced for HBO TV Series

The world of Westworld will continue. HBO just announced they’ve ordered a fourth season of the TV show for the 2020-21 season.

The thriller drama unfolds in a pricey, futuristic theme park, where visitors pay to act out their Wild West fantasies while interacting with lifelike robot “hosts.” The cast includes Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton, Ed Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Tessa Thompson, Luke Hemsworth, Simon Quarterman, Rodrigo Santoro, and Aaron Paul.

The third season of Westworld averages a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 799,000 viewers. Compared to season two, that’s down by 63% in the demo and down by 49% in viewership. Despite the ratings drop, it looks like HBO has faith in the future of Westworld.

LOS ANGELES, April 22, 2020 – HBO has renewed the Emmy®-winning drama series WESTWORLD for a fourth season, it was announced today by Casey Bloys, president, HBO Programming. “From the western theme park to the technocratic metropolis of the near future, we’ve thoroughly enjoyed every twist and turn from the minds of master storytellers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy,” noted Bloys. “We can’t wait to see where their inspired vision takes us next.” WESTWORLD returned for its eight-episode third season Sunday, March 15. A dark odyssey about the dawn of artificial consciousness and the question of free will, the show was created for television by Jonathan Nolan & Lisa Joy, who are also executive producers. Nolan directed the season’s premiere episode, which has surpassed nine million viewers across all platforms. WESTWORLD was lauded as “the most epic show on TV” by Decider. TV Guide hailed the season as “dazzling,” “exhilarating,” and “incredibly relevant,” and Variety called it a “crowdpleasing ride through the world of the future.” The New York Times deemed it “sleek and eye-catching,” while NPR called season three “more entertaining than ever before.” WESTWORLD was created for television by Jonathan Nolan & Lisa Joy, who are executive producers with Denise Thé, J.J. Abrams, Athena Wickham, Richard J. Lewis, and Ben Stephenson. Production companies: Kilter Films and Bad Robot Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television; based on the film written by Michael Crichton.”

