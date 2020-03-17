Vulture Watch

Airing on the HBO television network, Westworld stars Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton, Ed Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Tessa Thompson, Luke Hemsworth, Simon Quarterman, Rodrigo Santoro, Aaron Paul, Vincent Cassel, Lena Waithe, Scott Mescudi, Marshawn Lynch, John Gallagher Jr., Michael Ealy, and Tommy Flanagan. Created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, the thriller unfolds in a pricey, futuristic theme park, where visitors pay to act out their Wild West fantasies while interacting with lifelike robot “hosts.” In the third season, following the Westworld massacre, Dolores, Bernard, and an unknown host begin a new chapter — outside of the park.



The third season of Westworld averages a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 901,000 viewers. Compared to season two, that’s down by 52% in the demo and down by 43% in viewership. Find out how Westworld stacks up against other HBO TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S As of March 17, 2020, Westworld has not been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Will HBO cancel or renew Westworld for season four? This series has remained one of HBO’s highest-rated and most talked-about shows. I have no doubt that it will be renewed, as long as series creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy want to make season four. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Westworld cancellation or renewal news.



