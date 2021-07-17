Network: Syfy

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: July 16, 2021 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Tim Rozon, Sarah Levy, Adam Korson, Maurice Dean Wint, Savannah Basley, and Tennille Read.

TV show description:

A Canadian paranormal drama series, SurrealEstate was developed for television by George Olson.

The story follows real estate agent Luke Roman (Rozon) and an elite team of specialists that handle the cases no one else can — haunted and possessed houses that literally scare would-be buyers away. Researching, investigating, and “fixing” the things that go bump in the night, the team works to create closure (and closings) even as they struggle with demons of their own.

Nick Roman is the owner of The Roman Agency, his eponymous real estate firm specializing in “metaphysically engaged” properties. He has gained a whispered reputation as someone who could sell the haunted houses that nobody else could.

Susan Ireland (Levy) is an enormously successful realtor. However, she’s a realist who doesn’t believe in ghosts or hauntings.

A research specialist at The Roman Agency, Father Phil Orley (Korson) decided to combine his keen research abilities with his understanding of spiritual matters.

August Ripley (Wint) is a technology specialist working at the company who creates devices that can detect, evaluate, and sometimes dispatch a home’s ethereal occupants.

Zooey L’Enfant (Basley) is the agency’s office manager.

Meanwhile, Megan Donovan (Read) is a stressed medical student who has serious doubts about her current relationship. As her life gets more complicated, she looks to sell a house that she recently inherited from her grandfather.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

