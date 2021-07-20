SurrealEstate: Season One Ratings

Tim Rizon co-starred on the supernatural/western series Wynonna Earp for four seasons. It ended earlier this year and now, Rizon has returned to Syfy in a new Canadian series, SurrealEstate. How long will this show run? Will SurrealEstate be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A paranormal drama series, SurrealEstate stars Rozon, Sarah Levy, Adam Korson, Maurice Dean Wint, Savannah Basley, and Tennille Read. The story follows an elite team of specialists at The Roman Agency who handle the cases no one else can — haunted and possessed houses that literally scare would-be buyers away. Researching, investigating, and “fixing” the things that go bump in the night, the team works to create closure (and closings) even as they struggle with demons of their own. Nick Roman (Rozon) is the owner and has gained a whispered reputation as someone who could sell the haunted houses that nobody else could. Susan Ireland (Levy) is an enormously successful realtor who doesn’t believe in ghosts or hauntings. Father Phil Orley (Korson) is the agency’s research specialist while August Ripley (Wint) specializes in technology, and Zooey L’Enfant (Basley) serves as the agency’s office manager. Meanwhile, Megan Donovan (Read) is a medical student who just inherited a house from her grandfather.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

What do you think? Do you like the SurrealEstate TV series on Syfy and CTV Sci-Fi Channel? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a second season?