Network: Syfy

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: February 1, 2023 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Christie Burke, Richard Fleeshman, Reece Ritchie, Stacey Read, and Ryan Adams.

TV show description:

A sci-fi drama series, The Ark TV show was created by Dean Devlin.

The story takes place 100 years in the future when planetary colonization missions have become necessary to secure the survival of the human race. The first of these missions on a spacecraft known as Ark One encounters a catastrophic event that causes massive destruction and loss of life.

The survivors have more than a year left in their journey to their target planet. Unfortunately, with a lack of life-sustaining supplies and a loss of leadership, the remaining crew must become the best versions of themselves to stay on course and survive.

A low-ranking officer, Lt. Sharon Garnet (Burke) is not one to embrace the spotlight but she finds herself rising to the occasion when tragedy strikes. Another low-ranking officer, Lt. Spencer Lane (Ritchie) believes only the strongest will survive and is resentful when his leadership skills are questioned.

Lt. James Brice (Fleeshman) oversees Ark One’s navigation systems. Alicia Nevins (Read) is a brilliant young woman on the Waste Management team who is being wildly under-utilized. Angus Medford (Adams) is an insecure young man, except when it comes to his specialty: horticulture and farming.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

