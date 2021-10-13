Network: Syfy and USA Network

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: October 12, 2021 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Brad Dourif, Zackary Arthur, Teo Briones, Alyvia Alyn Lind, Björgvin Arnarson, Fiona Dourif, Alex Vincent, and Christine Elise McCarthy with Jennifer Tilly, Devon Sawa, Lexa Doig, and Barbara Alyn Woods recurring.

TV show description:

A dark comedy and horror series, the Chucky TV show is based on the Child’s Play film franchise and was adapted by creator Don Mancini.

In the story, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos after a vintage “Good Guy” doll turns up at a suburban yard sale and is purchased by teen Jake Wheeler (Arthur). It turns out to be none other than Chucky (voice of Dourif), a doll that holds the soul of a deceased and vicious serial killer.

Soon, everyone in the town must grapple with a series of horrifying murders that begin to expose the town’s deep hypocrisies and hidden secrets. Meanwhile, friends and foes from Chucky’s past creep back into his world and threaten to expose the truth behind his mysterious origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster.

Other characters include Jake’s cousin, Junior Wheeler (Briones); Junior’s girlfriend, Lexy Cross (Lind); and Jake’s crush and best friend, Devon Evans (Arnarson). From Chucky’s past, there’s paraplegic Nica Pierce (Fiona Dourif); archnemesis Andy Barclay (Vincent); Andy’s foster sister, Kyle (Elise); and Chucky’s former lover, Tiffany Valentine (Tilly).

