Network: Syfy
Episodes: 49 (hour)
Seasons: Four
TV show dates: April 1, 2016 — April 9, 2021
Series status: Cancelled
Performers include: Melanie Scrofano, Dominique Provost-Chalkley, Tim Rozon, and Shamier Anderson.
TV show description:
Based on the comic book series from IDW, this science fiction TV show follows Wyatt Earp’s great-granddaughter as she battles demons and other creatures. With her unique abilities and a posse of dysfunctional allies, she’s the only one that can bring the paranormal to justice.
After years on the run and in juvenile detention, Wynonna Earp (Melanie Scrofano) finally returns home to the town of Purgatory — to the excitement of no one. Witty, funny, and street smart, she becomes the town’s only hope of eradicating mysterious demons. Wynonna must choose which side of the law she wants to fight on in order to clear the name of her legendary great grandfather once and for all.
Wynonna’s spunky and smart kid sister, Waverly (Dominique Provost-Chalkley), has an obsession with her family’s legacy that runs deep. She’s a little bitter that her sister was chosen as the Earp heir to demon hunting.
Famous for his role in the O.K. Corral shooting, Doc Holliday (Tim Rozon) is still around. A gambler, the ageless gunfighter has got a thing for nostalgia and a thirst for revenge. The victim of a wicked curse, Doc is on a mission to rectify the past — even if that means becoming the enemy of Wynonna, his best friend Wyatt’s descendant.
Agent Xavier Dolls (Shamier Anderson) is all-business. He’s a straight shooter who’s seemingly married to his work and is afraid of nothing — except perhaps his past.
Episode #49 —
This episode has not aired yet.
First aired: April 9, 2021.
Renew this show for at least Season 5. #5 for Wynonna
#FiveForWynonna!
RENEW this show for season 5! This is lightening in a bottle.
BEST SHOW EVER! It makes our world a better place. Please renew it!
Wynonna Earp has, deservedly, won the hearts & minds of one of the greatest fandoms ever. The show has wonderful writers & actors who portray a wide spectrum of fun, action & emotion. Also brilliant one liners from the amazing Melanie Scrofano. This show should most definatley return for season 4.
RENEW its a great show great story line
It was renewed for a fourth season with possibly the worst ratings in history, while Colony was just cancelled. I guess Political Correctness is extremely important these days. Shame on NBC Universal. You got your wish.
I love this show!! It’s one that gets you thinking. The relationships between characters are genuine and not fluff. The supernatural bend is not hokey like some shows are. Tee fans are Earpers and loyal to the cast, crew and writers. It’s a positive influence for women as well as the LGBTQ community. It has a wide variety in casting; presenting people from all backgrounds and ethnicity! SYFY would be smart to keep it going!
I like the show. It should be renewed
Renew it I would to see more of doc holidays past, and to see what deputy dolls really is and his back story. And loving wayhaught