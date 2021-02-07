Network: Syfy

Episodes: 49 (hour)

Seasons: Four

TV show dates: April 1, 2016 — April 9, 2021

Series status: Cancelled

Performers include: Melanie Scrofano, Dominique Provost-Chalkley, Tim Rozon, and Shamier Anderson.

TV show description:

Based on the comic book series from IDW, this science fiction TV show follows Wyatt Earp’s great-granddaughter as she battles demons and other creatures. With her unique abilities and a posse of dysfunctional allies, she’s the only one that can bring the paranormal to justice.

After years on the run and in juvenile detention, Wynonna Earp (Melanie Scrofano) finally returns home to the town of Purgatory — to the excitement of no one. Witty, funny, and street smart, she becomes the town’s only hope of eradicating mysterious demons. Wynonna must choose which side of the law she wants to fight on in order to clear the name of her legendary great grandfather once and for all.

Wynonna’s spunky and smart kid sister, Waverly (Dominique Provost-Chalkley), has an obsession with her family’s legacy that runs deep. She’s a little bitter that her sister was chosen as the Earp heir to demon hunting.

Famous for his role in the O.K. Corral shooting, Doc Holliday (Tim Rozon) is still around. A gambler, the ageless gunfighter has got a thing for nostalgia and a thirst for revenge. The victim of a wicked curse, Doc is on a mission to rectify the past — even if that means becoming the enemy of Wynonna, his best friend Wyatt’s descendant.

Agent Xavier Dolls (Shamier Anderson) is all-business. He’s a straight shooter who’s seemingly married to his work and is afraid of nothing — except perhaps his past.

Series Finale:

Episode #49 —

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: April 9, 2021.

