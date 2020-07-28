Wynonna Earp: Season Four Ratings

Last year, Wynonna Earp was reportedly renewed for seasons four and five but financial issues put the show’s future in question. Things worked out for season four but season five still hasn’t been officially announced. Will this Syfy series indeed continue or, have plans for season five been cancelled? Stay tuned.

A horror western, Wynonna Earp stars Melanie Scrofana, Shamier Anderson, Tim Rozon, and Dominique Provost-Chalkley. Based on the Beau Smith comic series, the story centers on lawman Wyatt Earp’s demon-fighting great-great-granddaughter (Scrofana), who inherited his abilities, as well as his legendary gun. As a special agent of the US Marshals’ secret Black Badge Division, Wynonna works with her younger sister, Waverly (Provost-Chalkley), Agent Xavier Dolls (Anderson), and Doc Holliday (Rozon), to end to the Earp Curse, for good. In the fourth season, the infamous Earp Curse is broken, and Wynonna would love to be celebrating but instead has to rescue everyone she loves, save the town of Purgatory, and take on her most diabolical, Earp-hating enemy yet.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season three of Wynonna Earp on Syfy averaged a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 472,000 viewers.

Cable ratings are typically released within a day or so of the show’s airing, except for in the case of weekends and holidays.



