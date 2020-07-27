Will things get easier for Wynonna in the fourth season of the Wynonna Earp TV show on Syfy? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Wynonna Earp is cancelled or renewed for season five. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the fourth season episodes of Wynonna Earp here.

A Syfy horror western, Wynonna Earp stars Melanie Scrofana, Shamier Anderson, Tim Rozon, and Dominique Provost-Chalkley. Based on the Beau Smith comic series, the story centers on lawman Wyatt Earp’s demon-fighting great-great-granddaughter (Scrofana), who inherited his abilities, as well as his legendary gun. As a special agent of the US Marshals’ secret Black Badge Division, Wynonna works with her younger sister, Waverly (Provost-Chalkley), Agent Xavier Dolls (Anderson), and Doc Holliday (Rozon), to end to the Earp Curse, for good. In the fourth season, the infamous Earp Curse is broken, and Wynonna would love to be celebrating but instead has to rescue everyone she loves, save the town of Purgatory, and take on her most diabolical, Earp-hating enemy yet.





What do you think? Which season four episodes of the Wynonna Earp TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Wynonna Earp should be cancelled or renewed for a fifth season on Syfy? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.