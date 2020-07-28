Vulture Watch

Is Wynonna’s journey coming to an end? Has the Wynonna Earp TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season on Syfy? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Wynonna Earp, season five. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the Syfy cable channel, Wynonna Earp stars Melanie Scrofana, Shamier Anderson, Tim Rozon, and Dominique Provost-Chalkley. Based on the Beau Smith comic series, the story centers on lawman Wyatt Earp’s demon-fighting great-great-granddaughter (Scrofana), who inherited his abilities, as well as his legendary gun. As a special agent of the US Marshals’ secret Black Badge Division, Wynonna works with her younger sister, Waverly (Provost-Chalkley), Agent Xavier Dolls (Anderson), and Doc Holliday (Rozon), to end to the Earp Curse, for good. In the fourth season, the infamous Earp Curse is broken, and Wynonna would love to be celebrating but instead has to rescue everyone she loves, save the town of Purgatory, and take on her most diabolical, Earp-hating enemy yet.



Season Four Ratings

The fourth season of Wynonna Earp averages a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 459,000 viewers. Compared to season three, that’s up by 18% in the demo and down by 3% in viewership. Find out how Wynonna Earp stacks up against other Syfy TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

Wynonna Earp has reportedly been renewed for a fifth season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

Will Syfy cancel or renew Wynonna Earp for season five? Over a year ago, it was reported that the series had been renewed for a fifth season but the cable channel hasn’t confirmed that. There was a financing issue when it came time to make season four and, for a while, it seemed like a fourth season might not get made. Things worked out but, those financial issues may have scuttled plans to make a fifth season. It’s unclear. For now, especially given the current ratings, I am optimistic that we’ll see a fifth season. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Wynonna Earp cancellation or renewal news.



Wynonna Earp Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow Wynonna Earp‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other channels’ TV shows?

Explore our TV show status pages.

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope the Wynonna Earp TV show has been renewed for a fifth season? How would you feel if Syfy cancelled this TV series, instead?