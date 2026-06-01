Wild Cherry: Paramount+ Sets Premiere Date for New UK Thriller Series

Wild Cherry has its arrival date. The new UK thriller will air on Paramount+ later this month. A trailer teasing the series has been released.

Carmen Ejogo and Eve Best star in the series, which follows a woman and her best friend. Paramount+ shared the following about the series:

“Paramount+ announced today that all six episodes of Wild Cherry, the acclaimed six-part BBC thriller from the U.K., will stream exclusively on Paramount+ on June 24 in the U.S., Canada, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, France and Latin America. Wild Cherry follows self-made businesswoman, Lorna, and her best friend, Juliet, who was born into a world of wealth and good fortune. Together, they live in an exclusive enclave with their daughters who are also best friends. Life is perfect in this luxurious haven until their daughters are implicated in a shocking scandal. As toxic secrets ripple through the idyllic town while Lorna and Juliet are forced to take sides, cracks form in the community, shattering its perfect image. The series stars Carmen Ejogo (True Detective, The Penguin) as Lorna and Eve Best (House of the Dragon, The King’s Speech) as Juliet. Additional cast members include Imogen Faires (Goldie’s Oldies, Marcella), Amelia May and BAFTA Award(R) winner Nicôle Lecky (Mood, Sweetpea), who created and executive produced the series The series’ ensemble cast is comprised of Sophie Winkleman (Peep Show, Sanditon), Daniel Lapaine (Catastrophe), Hayat Kamille (Vikings: Valhalla), Isabelle Allen (Les Misérables), James Murray (The Crown), Jason York (Mood), Katarina Čas (The Wolf of Wall Street), Nathaniel Martello-White (The Winter King), Sonita Henry (Black Cake), Tara Webb (Phoenix Rise), Will Bagnall (A Thousand Blows) and Hugh Quarshie (Holby City).”

The trailer and poster for the series are below.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this series on Paramount+ later this month?