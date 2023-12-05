Sexy Beast: Paramount+ Releases Prequel Series’ Premiere Date and First-Look Photos

Sexy Beast has a premiere date. Paramount+ revealed the premiere date for the prequel series with the release of several first-look photos. The eight-episode series will arrive in January.

Starring James McArdle, Emun Elliott, Tamsin Greig, Stephen Moyer, and Sarah Greene, the series is a prequel to the 2000 film of the same name. Set in the 1990s, it shows the origins of Gal (McArdle) and Don’s (Elliot) relationship.

Paramount+ revealed more about the series in a press release.

“Paramount+ today announced that the new original drama series SEXY BEAST will premiere exclusively on the service in the U.S. and international territories where available on January 25. The eight episode series stars James McArdle (Mare of Easttown, Angels in America) as Gal Dove, Emun Elliott (The Rig, The Gold) as Don Logan, Tamsin Greig (Episodes, Friday Night Dinner) as Cecilia, Stephen Moyer (Shots Fired, True Blood) as Teddy Bass, and Sarah Greene (Bad Sisters, Normal People) as Deedee Harrison. A selection of first-look photos also was released. Produced by AC Chapter One and Anonymous Content, in association with Paramount Television International Studios, the prequel series explores the origins of Gal (McArdle) and Don’s (Elliott) complicated relationship as they find themselves descending into the seductive madness of the London criminal world during the vibrant and volatile 1990s, while Gal’s budding relationship with Deedee (Greene) threatens everything in their world. “I feel very fortunate to be a part of this world,” said series star McArdle. “The original story leaves so much space for us all to wonder what happened within Gal and Don’s friendship in the years prior. I’m looking forward to everyone being able to rediscover these characters and find out.” Additional cast includes Eliza Bennett (Dynasty), Clea Martin (Hanna), Nicholas Nunn (The Victim), Peter Ferdinando (The Letter for the King), John Dagleish (The Third Day), Robbie Gee (Motherland), Paul Kaye (The Stranger), Lex Shrapnel (Infiniti), Cally Lawrence (Who Is Alice), David Kennedy (Hollyoaks), Julian Rhind-Tutt (Greenwing), Ralph Brown (Godfather of Harlem), Nitin Ganatra (EastEnders) and Alice Bailey Johnson (This Is Going to Hurt). SEXY BEAST wrapped filming on location in Liverpool earlier this year and is produced by AC Chapter One and Anonymous Content, in association with PTIS, the international studio division of Paramount Global. Michael Caleo, Nicole Clemens, Antony Smith, Michael Scheel, JC Acosta, Alastair Galbraith and David Caffrey are executive producers, along with David Scinto and Louis Mellis, the writers of the original film. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.”

Check out more photos from Sexy Beast below.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out this new series?