1883: Paramount Network to Air Every Episode of Yellowstone Prequel Series This Summer

1883 is headed to Paramount Network this summer. After initially airing on Paramount+, viewers will now see the series on the cable network in its entirety.

Starring Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Isabel May, LaMonica Garrett, Audie Rick, Marc Rissmann, Eric Nelsen, and James Landry Hebert, the historical drama is a prequel to Yellowstone which shows the early days of the Dutton family as they head west and find their home at Yellowstone ranch.

Paramount+ plans to continue the franchise with a series titled Lawmen: Bass Reeves, starring David Oyelowo. Initially, the streaming service announced the Bass Reeves series as the second season of 1883.

Paramount Network released a teaser for the summer event, which will arrive on June 18th. Check that out below.

