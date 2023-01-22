1883: Dennis Quaid Joins Yellowstone Bass Reeves Spinoff Series

Dennis Quaid is joining the cast of the Yellowstone spin-off 1883. The spinoff will focus on Bass Reeves and star David Oyelowo.

Variety revealed that Quaid will play “Sherrill Lynn, a Deputy U.S. Marshal.” No other details about the character were revealed. The series is currently filming in Texas.

The following was revealed about the plot of the Paramount+ series:

“Reeves was known as the greatest frontier hero in American history and also believed to be the inspiration for ‘The Lone Ranger.’ He worked in the post-Reconstruction era as a federal peace officer in the Indian Territory, capturing over 3,000 of the most dangerous criminals without ever being wounded.”

Additional details and members of the cast will be announced at a later date.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out this new Yellowstone spinoff from Taylor Sheridan?