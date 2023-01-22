Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

1883: Dennis Quaid Joins Yellowstone Bass Reeves Spinoff Series

by Regina Avalos,

Dennis Quaid to star in Yellowstone spin-off

Cr: Depositphotos/renaschild

Dennis Quaid is joining the cast of the Yellowstone spin-off 1883. The spinoff will focus on Bass Reeves and star David Oyelowo.

Variety revealed that Quaid will play “Sherrill Lynn, a Deputy U.S. Marshal.” No other details about the character were revealed. The series is currently filming in Texas.

The following was revealed about the plot of the Paramount+ series:

“Reeves was known as the greatest frontier hero in American history and also believed to be the inspiration for ‘The Lone Ranger.’ He worked in the post-Reconstruction era as a federal peace officer in the Indian Territory, capturing over 3,000 of the most dangerous criminals without ever being wounded.”

Additional details and members of the cast will be announced at a later date.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out this new Yellowstone spinoff from Taylor Sheridan?


Canceled and renewed TV show

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x