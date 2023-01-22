One of Us Is Lying: Cancelled; No Season Three for Peacock Mystery Series

Another show has met its maker, and Peacock is the culprit. The streaming service has cancelled the One of Us Is Lying TV series after two seasons.

A teen murder mystery series, the One of Us Is Lying TV show is based on the novel of the same name by Karen M. McManus. The series stars Annalisa Cochrane, Chibuikem Uche, Marianly Tejada, Cooper van Grootel, Barrett Carnahan, Jessica McLeod, Mark McKenna, Melissa Collazo, Sara Thompson, and Alimi Ballard.

The story follows five Bayview High students who are given detention — cheerleader Addy (Cochrane), baseball pitcher Cooper (Uche), overachiever Bronwyn (Tejada), drug dealer Nate (Grootel), and gossip forum owner Simon (McKenna). One of them dies due to a fatal allergic reaction, and the other four all have a motive for the classmate to die. When it’s revealed that the death was not an accident, the investigation begins.

One of Us Is Lying was Peacock’s first original series order in August 2020, and the first season’s eight episodes dropped on October 21, 2021. The series was renewed for a second season three months later, and the new episodes were released last October 22nd.

Deadline reports that, while Peacock execs were happy with the series creatively, the show’s viewership wasn’t big enough to justify ordering a third season. The series is produced by Universal Studio Group, and the word is that the company is looking for a new home for the series so that it could potentially have a third season elsewhere.

Teen drama Vampire Academy has also been cancelled by Peacock.

