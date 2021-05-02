Network: Apple TV+

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: April 30, 2021 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Justin Theroux, Melissa George, Logan Polish, and Gabriel Bateman, with John J. Concado, Kimberly Elise, and Scotty Tovar in recurring roles.

TV show description:

A dramatic series, The Mosquito Coast TV show was developed by Neil Cross and Tom Bissell and is based on the 1981 novel of the same name by Paul Theroux.

The story follows the dangerous journey of a radical idealist and brilliant inventor, Allie Fox (Justin Theroux), and his family — wife Margot (George), teenage daughter Dina (Polish), and young son Charlie (Bateman).

After they suddenly find themselves in trouble with the United States government, the patriarch uproots his family and they go on the run to Mexico.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

What do you think? Do you like The Mosquito Coast TV show? Do you think it should be cancelled or renewed for another season?