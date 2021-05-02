Could the first season of The Mosquito Coast TV show on Apple TV+ have a happy ending? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like The Mosquito Coast is cancelled or renewed for season two. Apple TV+ and other streaming platforms, however, collect their own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the first season episodes of The Mosquito Coast here.

An Apple TV+ dramatic series based on the 1981 novel by Paul Theroux, The Mosquito Coast TV show stars Justin Theroux, Melissa George, Logan Polish, and Gabriel Bateman, with John J. Concado, Kimberly Elise, and Scotty Tovar in recurring roles. The story follows the dangerous journey of a radical idealist and brilliant inventor, Allie Fox (Justin Theroux), and his family — wife Margot (George), teenage daughter Dina (Polish), and young son Charlie (Bateman). After they suddenly find themselves in trouble with the United States government, the patriarch uproots his family and they go on the run to Mexico.





What do you think? Which season one episodes of The Mosquito Coast TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that The Mosquito Coast on Apple TV+ should be renewed for a second season? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.