Will Emily realize her dreams in the first season of the Dickinson TV show on Apple TV+? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Dickinson is cancelled or renewed for season two. Apple TV+ and other streaming platforms, however, collect their own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the first season episodes of Dickinson here. Status update below.

An Apple TV+ comedy series created by Aleana Smith, the Dickinson TV show stars Hailee Steinfeld, Toby Huss, Jane Krakowski, Adrian Blake Enscoe, Anna Baryshnikov, and Ella Hunt. A coming of age story set in the 19th century, this series explores the constraints of society, gender, and family from the perspective of rebellious young Emily Dickinson (Steinfeld), a legendary American poet who was mostly unpublished during her lifetime. Other characters include her very serious mother (Krakowski), her humorless father (Huss), her handsome brother (Enscoe), her bubbly baby sister (Baryshnikov), and her dark and intelligent best friend (Hunt).





What do you think? Which season one episodes of the Dickinson TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Dickinson on Apple TV+ should have been renewed for a second season? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.

10/9/20 update: Dickinson has been renewed for a third season ahead of its season two premiere.