9-1-1: Lone Star: Season Two; Derek Webster (Ray Donovan) Joins FOX Series

9-1-1: Lone Star has added a new recurring member to its cast for season two. Derek Webster, best known for his role on Ray Donovan, and last appearing on In the Dark on The CW, has joined the series as Charles Vega. His character will play the husband to another new arrival, Gina Torres. Her casting was announced last month.

Deadline revealed the following about Webster’s role on the FOX series:

“He will play Charles Vega, the husband of Paramedic Captain Tommy Vega, portrayed by new series regular Gina Torres. The very 2020-relatable Charles Vega character is a restauranteur whose business is affected by the pandemic, so he becomes a stay-at-home dad while his essential worker wife goes to work.”

A premiere date for season two of 9-1-1: Lone Star has not yet been officially announced, but it will return to FOX in early 2021.

The drama did also suffer from one major cast loss last month. Liv Tyler left the series due to the travel restrictions during the pandemic. She lives in London, but the series is filmed in Los Angeles.

What do you think? Are you a fan of 9-1-1: Lone Star? Are you excited to see Derek Webster on the series?