9-1-1, 9-1-1: Lone Star: FOX Series Crossover Teased for 2021

9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star are both returning to FOX in early 2021, and a big crossover event is set to happen. The cast teased the crossover on social media.

Ronen Rubenstein shared a script page and photo to his Instagram. Check both of those below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ronen Rubinstein 🧜🏼‍♂️ (@ronenrubinstein)

Brian Michael Smith also shared images from the crossover on his Twitter. Check out his post below.

Tim Minear teased about the possibility of crossovers for the two FOX shows back in May. He said the following, per TV Insider:

“There will definitely be crossovers. We’re kicking around some ideas now about how to accomplish that. It’s time now that we can cross-pollinate those worlds a little bit. I actually have a couple of ideas that are traditional crossover ideas and then ways to have stories cross over between episodes that aren’t necessarily one cast guesting on the other episode.”

9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star premiere their new seasons on January 18. A landslide taking out the Hollywood sign was teased for the return of the 9-1-1 earlier this month.

What do you think? Are you excited for the new seasons of 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star on FOX?