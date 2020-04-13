9-1-1: Lone Star: Season Two; 2020-21 Renewal Announced for FOX Series

FOX is heading back to Texas. The network just announced they’ve ordered a second season of 9-1-1: Lone Star for the 2020-21 season.

The action drama revolves around the brave men and women of the Austin, Texas, firefighter department. The cast includes Rob Lowe, Ronen Rubinstein, Liv Tyler, Rafael Silva, Natacha Karam, Brian Michael Smith, Julian Works, Jim Parrack, and Sierra McClain.

The first season of 9-1-1: Lone Star averages a 1.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.31 million viewers. Those ratings make 9-1-1: Lone Star FOX‘s highest-rated new series for the 2019-20 season.

No emergency, but we do have an announcement! 🚨 #911LoneStar will officially be returning for Season 2. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/4UFX7rcdDJ — 9-1-1: Lone Star (@911LoneStar) April 13, 2020

