Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

9-1-1: Lone Star: Season Two; 2020-21 Renewal Announced for FOX Series

by Jessica Pena,

9-1-1 Lonestar TV show on FOX: (canceled or renewed?)

FOX is heading back to Texas. The network just announced they’ve ordered a second season of 9-1-1: Lone Star for the 2020-21 season.

The action drama revolves around the brave men and women of the Austin, Texas, firefighter department. The cast includes Rob Lowe, Ronen Rubinstein, Liv Tyler, Rafael Silva, Natacha Karam, Brian Michael Smith, Julian Works, Jim Parrack, and Sierra McClain.

The first season of 9-1-1: Lone Star averages a 1.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.31 million viewers. Those ratings make 9-1-1: Lone Star FOX‘s highest-rated new series for the 2019-20 season.

What do you think? Have you seen 9-1-1: Lone Star? Will you watch season two?


Canceled and renewed TV show

4
Leave a Reply

avatar
3 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
4 Comment authors
Janet Milamcharles david haskellPatty Burnsspanky14 Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Janet Milam
Reader
Janet Milam

YAY. I love this series. Keep them coming

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
April 13, 2020 6:34 pm
Patty Burns
Reader
Patty Burns

I will definitely watch season 2 of 911 Lone Star

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
April 13, 2020 5:13 pm
charles david haskell
Reader
charles david haskell

I am glad that 911 Lone Star will be back for the second season. I can’t wait to see what happens in the second season.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
April 13, 2020 6:25 pm
spanky14
Reader
spanky14

One of the best syfy shows on TV. I absolutely enjoy how the writers completely blow off physics, science and common sense for this show. For some reason I find that extremely entertaining

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
April 13, 2020 4:59 pm
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz