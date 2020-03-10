9-1-1: Lone Star: Season One Ratings

It was only a matter of time. The 9-1-1 TV show has been very successful for FOX so, the network has launched a spin-off, 9-1-1: Lone Star. Will this new show perform as well or better in the ratings? Will 9-1-1: Lone Star be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.
An action-drama series, 9-1-1: Lone Star (not technically a spin-off of the 9-1-1 series) stars Rob Lowe, Ronen Rubinstein, Liv Tyler, Rafael Silva, Natacha Karam, Brian Michael Smith, Julian Works, Jim Parrack, and Sierra McClain. Owen Strand (Lowe) was the lone survivor of a Manhattan firehouse on 9/11. In the wake of the attack, Owen had the unenviable task of rebuilding his station. After a similar tragedy happens to a firehouse in Austin, Owen and his troubled firefighter son, T.K. (Rubinstein), to help them start anew. Once in Austin, Owen meets chief paramedic Michelle Blake (Tyler), police officer Carlos Reyes (Silva), Muslim firefighter Marjan Marwani (Karam), transgender firefighter Paul Strickland (Smith), rookie Mateo Chavez (Works), gruff firefighter Judd Ryder (Parrack), and his wife, Grace (McClain), a 9-1-1 call center operator.
The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.
3/10 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.
Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.
Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.
What do you think? Do you like the 9-1-1: Lone Star TV series on FOX? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a second season?
Please renew Lone Star 911. Thought it was very good.
Loved this show
I love this show so much. The cast to me is perfect. Please renew this show.
RENEW! Really I’d a great show. Ratings will improve and Many will watch during the summer slower season or on the run. In reality, a tougher year for a new show (Even a spin off) because this is all being political conflict I’m going especially with the impeachment and campaigning toward upcoming major election. All the actors a great, real life circumstances of faced and Lowe’s acting and personality leads well. Be sure to add some faith based scenes, in addition to Marjan M character, because the events they face I can’t imagine real- life individuals not calling on Judeo-Christian… Read more »
While I do like 911:Lone Star, I do not like Liv Tyler in this. Her acting style has changed. She talks very slow and the sound of her voice is just awful. I don’t know what happened to her. She makes me not want to watch the show.
Please don’t delete the best show on tv.
Amen. I Love this show.
Love this show!!!! Please bring it back.
Yes. I love this. & i”ve never really been a fan before of Rob. Nothing in particular. But i am now. Renew this show
Oh my. People are acting like the OG 911 is being canceled. No, it’s not. This is just a spin off. And the complaining that it doesn’t represent Texas & firefighters? Omgosh, it’s A TV drama. People said the same thing about the resident when it came out. It didn’t represent nurses properly. They whined & moaned for a couple weeks & then those same ppl, got over it AND KEPT watching. This is not a reality show, it’s for fun. As the show has gone on, I’ve really really enjoyed it. Many of these comments have been made after… Read more »
Lol… Amusingly but tactfully said. I don’t recall any scenes being distasteful. Real world tv… not one where everything is perfect and great. Because that’s not real world on this earth. And mind you, I very easily remember 1999 TV and well before that, before cable, & before tv played 24/7.. Hey, maybe that’s a good name for new show: 24/7. God Bless.
My husband and I love this show; it’s the best show we’ve seen in a long time! My husband is a retired Fireman and I am a retired EMT. We enjoy the story lines whether they are extremely realistic or creatively unrealistic! We are already so attached to the characters, especially Rob Lowe and Liv Tyler! We laugh and we cry! Please do not disappoint; please renew this show as it would just break my heart if it got cancelled!!!!
This show SUCKS!! CANCEL IT NOW!!!
A TOTAL WASTE OF TIME!!
This is a great show!! I really hope there is a Season 2!!
Love 911 lone star. Please renew it.
Keep 9-1-1 Lone Star great cast and a pleasure to watch Please no more singing competition shows Keep the show -yes
Love 9-1-1 LoneStar! Please renew. Best show I’ve see in a long time besides The Good Doctor. These 2 shows I can’t wait to see all week. I love all the different stories of each character in 9-1-1 LoneStar. Great acting and awesome show. Has a little bit of everything ( action, drama and it’s cute and funny)