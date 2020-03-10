9-1-1: Lone Star: Season One Ratings

It was only a matter of time. The 9-1-1 TV show has been very successful for FOX so, the network has launched a spin-off, 9-1-1: Lone Star. Will this new show perform as well or better in the ratings? Will 9-1-1: Lone Star be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

An action-drama series, 9-1-1: Lone Star (not technically a spin-off of the 9-1-1 series) stars Rob Lowe, Ronen Rubinstein, Liv Tyler, Rafael Silva, Natacha Karam, Brian Michael Smith, Julian Works, Jim Parrack, and Sierra McClain. Owen Strand (Lowe) was the lone survivor of a Manhattan firehouse on 9/11. In the wake of the attack, Owen had the unenviable task of rebuilding his station. After a similar tragedy happens to a firehouse in Austin, Owen and his troubled firefighter son, T.K. (Rubinstein), to help them start anew. Once in Austin, Owen meets chief paramedic Michelle Blake (Tyler), police officer Carlos Reyes (Silva), Muslim firefighter Marjan Marwani (Karam), transgender firefighter Paul Strickland (Smith), rookie Mateo Chavez (Works), gruff firefighter Judd Ryder (Parrack), and his wife, Grace (McClain), a 9-1-1 call center operator.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

3/10 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.



What do you think? Do you like the 9-1-1: Lone Star TV series on FOX? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a second season?