Chuck: NBC Series Cast Reuniting for Online Table Read

The cast of Chuck is getting back together on Zoom for a special online table read soon, and Entertainment Weekly wants the fans of the series to select the episode the cast reads. The creators of the series, Chris Fedak and Josh Schwartz, will also be involved.

Per Entertainment Weekly, fans have through Friday to vote and select the episode of Chuck that will be read at an online table read with the cast. Check out EW’s post on Instagram announcing the table read for the NBC series below.

Fans will certainly see Zachary Levi, Yvonne Strahovski, Adam Baldwin, Joshua Gomez, Sarah Lancaster, Ryan McPartlin, Vik Sahay, Scott Krinsky, Mark Christopher Lawrence, and Mekenna Melvin gather for the event, but others might pop up depending on the episode chosen.

What do you think? Will you watch this online table read of the Chuck cast?