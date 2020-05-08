Menu

Community: NBC Sitcom Cast Reuniting for Virtual Table Read and Q&A

by Regina Avalos,

The cast of Community is getting together again for a special event. Fans of the series will see the show’s creator and the cast gather virtually for a table read an Q&A, per Variety.

Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Yvette Nicole Brown, Alison Brie, Jim Rash, Ken Jeong, and Donald Glover will get together on May 18 to read “’Cooperative Polygraphy,’ the fourth episode of Season 5, which first aired January 16, 2014 on NBC.”

Fans will be able to submit their own questions for the Q&A portion of the event, which will air on the Community YouTube page.

What do you think? Will you watch this Community cast reunion?


