Brilliant Minds: Season Two; Three Joining NBC Medical Drama Series

Brilliant Minds has added three new faces to its cast for season two. According to Deadline, Al Calderon has joined the previously cast Brian Altemus and John Clarence Stewart.

He will play “Nurse Scotty Silva, who runs the hospital and looks good doing it. With charisma to spare, he’s widely regarded as the Mayor of Bronx General. His warm, funny and outgoing charm may or may not be the reason why he knows everything about everyone at work.”

Zachary Quinto, Tamberla Perry, Ashleigh LaThrop, Alex MacNicoll, Aury Krebs, Spence Moore II, Teddy Sears, and Donna Murphy star in the NBC series, which is inspired by the life of Oliver Sacks.

Brilliant Minds returns to NBC on September 22nd.

What do you think? Are you excited for the return of this NBC series?