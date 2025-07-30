Top Chef: Season 23 of Bravo Series Heads to the Carolinas

Top Chef is gearing up for its new season. Bravo has announced that season 23 of the cooking competition series will take place in the Carolinas. The season will feature host Kristen Kish, with head judge Tom Colicchio and perennial judge Gail Simmons.

Bravo revealed the following about the series’ return:

“Bravo’s Emmy, James Beard and Critics’ Choice Award-winning series “Top Chef” will head to the Carolinas with host Kristen Kish, head judge Tom Colicchio and perennial judge Gail Simmons. Season 23 will be centered in the emerging and diverse culinary hub of Charlotte, North Carolina, with several episodes in Greenville, South Carolina.

This season will showcase the finest in southern hospitality, embracing the rich history, agriculture and outdoors, as a new batch of accomplished and renowned chefs vie for the ultimate “Top Chef” title. With the region’s freshest ingredients at their fingertips and high stakes on the line, the chefs will have to cook their best as they battle through Quickfire and Elimination Challenges designed to put their skills, creativity and knowledge to the test.

Production will commence this summer and will premiere in 2026. The announcement was made in partnership with the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority and VisitGreenvilleSC.

Produced by Magical Elves, the series was recently nominated for three Primetime Emmy(R) Awards including Outstanding Reality or Reality Competition Series, Outstanding Host For A Reality or Competition Program, and Outstanding Directing For A Structured Reality or Competition Program. The series has been nominated for nineteen consecutive years, garnering fifty-three nominations and two wins for “Top Chef.”

“We’re excited to return to the south for ‘Top Chef’ Carolinas,” said Ryan Flynn, Senior Vice President, Current Production, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “Charlotte and Greenville are perfect chefs’ playgrounds fueled by exceptional local ingredients, bold flavors, a strong agricultural foundation, stunning natural landscapes, and the warm, genuine hospitality the South is known for.”

“Charlotte looks forward to serving as the host city for Season 23 of Bravo’s ‘Top Chef,'” said Steve Bagwell, Chief Executive Officer of the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority (CRVA). “Our city’s rapidly evolving culinary landscape blends global influences, Southern heritage and rich agricultural legacy to craft something truly worth experiencing. Hosting ‘Top Chef’ presents an inspiring stage to spotlight the talent, authenticity and creativity that has made the Queen City one of the nation’s fastest-growing destinations.”

“We’ve long known that Greenville’s food scene could hold its own on a national stage,” says Heath Dillard, CEO & President of VisitGreenvilleSC. “Hosting ‘Top Chef’ here is both validation and a celebration. We’re thrilled to see our culinary community in the spotlight.”

“Top Chef” is produced by the Emmy Award-winning production company Magical Elves. Casey Kriley, Jo Sharon, Doneen Arquines, and Tracy Tong executive produce.”