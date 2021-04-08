Project Runway: Season 19 Renewal for Bravo Fashion Competition

Get ready for another season of Project Runway. The Bravo series will start production on its 19th season later this spring in New York City. One big change for the new season of the fashion competition series is that host Karlie Kloss will only appear part-time. Kloss took over hosting duties from Heidi Klum with season 17.

Bravo revealed more about the return of Project Runway in a press release.

“Bravo has greenlit Emmy-winning competition series Project Runway for Season 19. The high-stakes and fierce fashions will take the runway with Christian Siriano, Nina Garcia, Brandon Maxwell, and Elaine Welteroth, with Karlie Kloss making guest appearances. Production for the next season of Bravo’s Project Runway will commence this spring in New York City. Project Runway is produced by Alfred Street Industries and Spyglass Media Group. Dan Cutforth, Jane Lipsitz, Nan Strait, Dan Volpe and Meri Haitkin serve as executive producers for Alfred Street Industries. Christian Siriano also serves as executive producer. Project Runway is internationally distributed by Fremantle.”

A premiere date for season 19 of Project Runway will be announced at a later date.

