Below Deck: Season Nine; Bravo Series Returns This Fall

Below Deck is returning this fall for its ninth season on Bravo. Season nine of the reality series will follow the ship’s crew as they sail on Caribbean waters.

Bravo revealed more about the return of Below Deck in a press release.

“Bravo’s two-time Emmy®-nominated series Below Deck returns for season nine on Monday, October 25 at 9 p.m. ET/PT and streams next day on Peacock. Set on the stunning waters of St. Kitts in the Caribbean, superyacht My Seanna welcomes back veterans Eddie Lucas, in his new role as first officer, alongside chef Rachel Hargrove who is ready to redeem herself after a memorable last charter season. A fresh crop of yachties include new chief stewardess Heather Chase, stews Jessica Albert and Fraser Olender and deckhands Jake Foulger, Rayna Lindsay and Wes O’Dell. When an unexpected delay leaves Captain Lee stranded on land, Captain Sean Meagher steps in to oversee the ship with a “hands-on” management style catching the crew off guard and yearning for the “Stud of the Sea’s” swift return. Fresh off his promotion, Eddie’s new role as first officer gets derailed when he quickly realizes he might have to pull double duty on deck if he wants his team to succeed. Chief stew Heather is eager to deliver her guests an unforgettable experience, but when one of her stews becomes severely unmotivated, she must hustle to pick up the slack and maintain her five-star service. In order to move forward, chef Rachel must tend to some unsavory leftover beef with Eddie from last season. As department “boat-mances” blossom, alliances form and bonds are broken, this crew proves the Caribbean seas are as choppy as they are clear. Last season, Below Deck delivered 2.5 million total viewers, 1.5 million P25-54 and 1.1 million P18-49 on linear, ranking as the second highest-rated cable reality series of the year to-date.”

Check out a sneak peek for the new season of Below Deck below.

