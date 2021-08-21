Punky Brewster: Cancelled; No Season Two for Peacock Sequel Series

Punky Brewster is not returning to Peacock for a second season. The streaming service has canceled the series which is a sequel to the popular 1980s sitcom. Soleil Moon Frye returned to continue Punky’s story as a single mom who finds a girl much like herself.

Cherie Johnson, Quinn Copeland, Lauren Donzis, Oliver De Los Santos, Noah Cottrell, and Freddie Prinze Jr also starred in the Peacock series which premiered in February.

Lisa Katz, President, Scripted, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said the following about the cancellation, per Deadline:

“Punky Brewster was a beloved series that tackled meaningful storylines with so much heart. It was a bright light for so many viewers and we are forever grateful to Universal Studio Group, the producers, the cast and crew and especially to Soleil Moon Frye for reigniting the Punky Power within everyone.”

Soliel Moon Frye also reacted to the news on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soleil Moonfrye (@moonfrye)

What do you think? Did you watch the Punky Brewster sequel on Peacock? Did you want to see a second season?