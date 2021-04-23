Vulture Watch

Streaming on the Peacock subscription service, the Rutherford Falls TV show stars Ed Helms, Jana Schmieding (Cheyenne River Lakota Sioux), Michael Greyeyes (Nêhiyaw from Muskeg Lake Cree Nation), Jesse Leigh, and Dustin Milligan. The story follows Nathan Rutherford (Helms) and Reagan Wells (Schmieding), two lifelong best friends. Nathan is a proud descendant of the town’s founder and he runs the town’s heritage museum. Reagan is a member of the Minishonka Nation and she has dreams of championing the history of her people. The duo find themselves at a crossroads – quite literally – when their sleepy town gets an unexpected wake-up call.



As of April 23, 2021, Rutherford Falls has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is difficult to predict whether Peacock will cancel or renew Rutherford Falls for season two. Since Peacock isn’t ad-supported, it can take a chance on series it believes in, but sooner or later it comes down to production costs, versus viewership numbers. It’s not a high-profile project and it isn’t getting a lot of attention either. I think the show has a decent chance of being renewed but it could go either way. I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news, and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Rutherford Falls cancellation or renewal news.



