Rutherford Falls: Season Two Premiere Announced for Peacock Comedy Series (Photos)

Rutherford Falls is returning soon to Peacock. The streaming service announced the premiere date for season two of the series, and it returns next month. With the announcement, Peacock released first look photos for the season ahead.

Starring Ed Helms, Jana Schmieding, Michael Greyeyes, Jesse Leigh, Dustin Milligan, Dallas Goldtooth, and Kaniehtiio Horn, the series follows the residents of a small town.

Peacock revealed more about the new season in a press release.

“In Season 2 of Peacock’s hit comedy RUTHERFORD FALLS, life-long best buds Nathan Rutherford (Ed Helms) and Reagan Wells (Jana Schmieding) help each other tackle work, romance, and major changes to their small town and the Native American reservation it borders, initiated by Tribal Casino C.E.O. Terry Thomas (Michael Greyeyes).” Sierra Teller Ornelas, showrunner and co-creator of the series, said the following about the return of the series: “Rutherford Falls is back! Get ready to laugh, cry, and swoon. Do people still swoon? Well, they will now! Ed Helms, Mike Schur, and I had an absolute blast making a show that’s heartfelt, laugh-out-loud funny, and depicts Native Americans in ways you never see on television. Also, a lot of people get punched/kicked in the face. We hope you enjoy Season 2!”

The eight-episode season arrives on June 16th. Check out more photos from the Rutherford Falls season two below.

