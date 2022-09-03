Rutherford Falls: Cancelled; No Season Three for Peacock Comedy Series (Reaction)

Rutherford Falls has been cancelled, so viewers will not see a third season of the comedy series on Peacock. However, the series will be shopped to other platforms, per the showrunner of the series, Sierra Teller Ornelas.

Starring Ed Helms, Jana Schmieding, Michael Greyeyes, Jesse Leigh, and Dustin Milligan, the series follows two lifelong best friends (Helms and Schmieding) whose relationship is tested after a crisis hits their small town. Peacock cancelled the series two and a half months after the second season landed on the streaming service.

Per Deadline, Ornelas said the following about the cancellation and future of Rutherford Falls:

“It’s been a true joy to make these two seasons of Rutherford Falls. Mike Schur, Ed Helms and I set out to make something new, real, and smart—but also dumb—that made you cry and think, but also laugh when Reagan got kicked in the face or Nathan was stuffed into a coffin. Borrowing a line from Terry Thomas, played by the ridiculously talented Michael Greyeyes, before our show, “Native representation [was], for the most part, a hate crime.” Which is why it’s been an honor to introduce the best of Indian Country to the masses. We remain overwhelmed by the critical response, garnering a 100% Rotten Tomatoes score in our second season, and while we’re sad that our time at Peacock has come to an end we are immensely grateful to them for picking us up and showcasing the talents of comedy legend Ed Helms and breakout stars like Jana Schmieding, Jesse Leigh, Dana Wilson, Dallas Goldtooth, Kaniehtiio Horn, and many others. We love these characters, the world we created, and the impact it has had, and will be exploring other platforms where, hopefully, the folks of Rutherford Falls can call home.”

