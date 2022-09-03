Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings: Season Five Premiere Date Set for Discovery Channel

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings has a premiere date for its fifth season set. The series will return to Discovery Channel on September 19th. The series will see the top eight drivers compete in the No Prep Kings championship.

Discovery Channel revealed the following about the return of the series:

“America’s fastest street racers are back, and the stakes are higher than ever with 15 events, souped-up cars, and new drivers taking the wheel to win the ultimate prize of $900K. Buckle up for the wildest ride yet when “Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings” and “The Great 8” premiere Monday, September 19 at 8pm ET/PT on Discovery Channel. “Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings” also streams exclusively on discovery+ the same day. Fans cheer on their favorite drivers from the sidelines as they compete across the country from Florida, Virginia, to the New England area and beyond for louder callouts, riskier racing, and more full throttle thrills all in the name to be crowned winner. But as two-time reigning champion Ryan Martin returns to the track to keep his winning-streak alive, competitors like Lizzy Musi, Kye Kelley, Justin Swanstrom, Daddy Dave, and Disco Dean all have one goal in mind: to finally dethrone the golden boy and to win the ultimate championship trophy.

In the new season of “Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings,” Ryan Martin will attempt to make No Preps Kings history with a three-peat win while maneuvering a stacked field and having a newly established “bounty” on his head. For anyone who defeats Martin, this special kicker could potentially line their pockets with up to $10,000 – meaning an event winner can walk home with up to $50,000 in purse money in one night! Viewers can join the conversation on social media by using #StreetOutlaws: No Prep Kings and following Street Outlaws on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Then, viewers who stick around after “Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings” will see the stakes become even higher in the new series – “The Great 8” – where the top eight drivers in the points standings compete for $15,000 and an additional 20 points towards the No Prep Kings championship. While five points can determine the difference in winning the ultimate Street Outlaws trophy or leaving empty-handed, this challenge can change the whole game. Who will be crowned at the end and who will be left in the dust?

“Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings” and “The Great 8” is produced by Lionsgate’s Pilgrim Media Group.”