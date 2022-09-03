Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman: Jane Seymour and Joe Lando Reunite for Modern Day Christmas Movie on Lifetime

The stars of Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman – Jane Seymour and Joe Lando – are reuniting to play two new characters in a modern-day holiday movie, A Christmas Spark. It’s one of three new movies set to come to Lifetime during the holidays this year.

A Western drama series, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman stars Seymour, Lando, Chad Allen, Erika Flores, Jessica Bowman, and Shawn Toovey. The show ran for 150 episodes and six seasons on CBS, from 1993 until 1998. The story is set in the 1860s and follows Dr. Michaela Quinn (Seymour), a female physician from Boston who moves to Colorado Springs, Colorado, to practice medicine. After the death of her midwife, she becomes a mother figure to three children. She also falls in love with outdoorsman Byron Sully (Lando). The cast reunited for two TV movies which were released in 1999 and 2001.

Lifetime revealed more about the plot of the movie in a press release.

Recently widowed Molly (Seymour) has lost her zest for life and given up on ever finding love again. But when she decides to visit her daughter for Christmas she has no idea what holiday magic is in store for her. A former drama teacher, Molly reluctantly takes on the job of directing the town’s Christmas pageant and soon finds herself falling for her leading man, Hank (Lando), the town’s most eligible bachelor. As Molly and the irrepressible Hank fall in love, she rediscovers her inner free spirit and finds a new lease on life. And when the star of the pageant loses her voice moments before the show, it will be up to Molly to step into the spotlight and shine brightly for the first time in her life. A Christmas Spark is produced by Lighthouse Pictures. Toni Braxton, Stephen Bulka, and Jamie Goehring are executive producers. Rhonda Baraka directs from a script by Eirene Tran Donohue.

A premiere date for A Christmas Spark will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you excited to see Seymour and Lando together again on the small screen?