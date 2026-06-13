Best Medicine: Season Two; Stephen Spinella and Jason Veasey Promoted to FOX Series Regulars

Best Medicine viewers will see a lot more of two of the town’s residents next season. According to Deadline, Stephen Spinella and Jason Veasey (above, left) have been promoted to series regulars on the FOX series.

Josh Charles, Abigail Spencer, Josh Segarra, Cree, and Annie Potts star in the series, which follows a surgeon who leaves Boston to become a general practitioner in Port Wenn, Maine.

On the series, Spinella and Veasey play husbands Greg Garrison and George Brady, the co-owners of The Salty Breeze. Showrunner Liz Tuccillo said the following about the promotion of their roles:

“Nothing makes me happier than to make it official with Stephen Spinella and Jason Veasey as our beloved Greg and George. To work with two gentlemen who make every scene funnier, warmer, and more surprising, and happen to be wonderful people themselves, is all a showrunner can ever ask for.”

EP Rodney Ferrell also spoke about the move. He said, “Stephen and Jason have become essential to the fabric of Port Wenn, so making them series regulars is beyond thrilling, but welcoming members of the LGBTQ+ community to our permanent family during Pride month is the cherry on top.”

Best Medicine will return this fall. An exact premiere date for its return will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this FOX series? Are you glad to hear that you’ll see more of these characters next season?