Doc: Season Two; Felicity Huffman Joins FOX Medical Drama Series for 2025-26

Doc has added a big name for season two. Felicity Huffman is joining the cast of the FOX medical drama for its upcoming season. She will play Dr. Joan Ridley, Amy Larsen’s medical school professor and early mentor, as well as the new Chief of Internal Medicine at Westside Hospital.

Molly Parker, Omar Metwally, Amirah Vann, Jon-Michael Ecker, and Anya Banerjee star in the series, which follows a doctor who wakes up with no memory of the last eight years of her life after severe head trauma.

FOX shared the following about what’s next on the series:

“The second season of Doc follows powerhouse physician Dr. Amy Larsen (Molly Parker) as she continues to rebuild her life after a car crash erased eight years of her memory. No longer Chief of Internal Medicine at Westside Hospital, Amy must restart her medical journey as an Intern in the hopes of becoming the doctor she once was. She’ll confront hard truths about her missing years, work to repair fractured relationships, and seek to reconcile the person she used to be with the one everyone else has come to know. This emotionally charged, life-altering-and-affirming medical procedural also stars Omar Metwally, Amirah Vann, Jon Ecker, Anya Banerjee, Patrick Walker and Charlotte Fountain-Jardim. Emmy Award winner Felicity Huffman joins the drama in a series regular role as Dr. Joan Ridley, Amy Larsen’s med school professor and early mentor – and the new Chief of Internal Medicine at Westside Hospital.”

The premiere date for season two of Doc will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of this FOX series?