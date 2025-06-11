Botched Presents: Plastic Surgery Rewind: Celebrities Try to Reverse Plastic Surgeries in New E! Series

A new Botched spin-off is coming soon to E! Botched Presents: Plastic Surgery Rewind will feature nine celebrities as they consider whether or not they want to reverse their previously done plastic surgery procedures and return to a more natural look.

The series will feature Dr. Teddy Dubrow, host Michelle Visage and Dr. Spirit with Aubrey O’Day, Kim Zolciak, Brielle Biermann, Jessica Dime, Larissa Santos Lima, Sebastian Bails, Sophia Elgerabli, Alan McGarry, and Kathy Brown visiting the retreat.

E! revealed the following about the series:

“E! is going all natural with new series “Botched Presents: Plastic Surgery Rewind,” premiering Wednesday, July 9 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT. Episodes will be available seven days later on Peacock.

Hosted by international radio and television personality Michelle Visage (RuPaul’s Drag Race) with plastic surgeon Dr. Terry Dubrow (Botched) and body image expert Dr. Spirit, PhD, “Botched Presents: Plastic Surgery Rewind” follows nine celebrities and social influencers through a transformative journey of self-discovery at the “Rewind Retreat,” as they decide whether to reverse previous plastic surgeries and return to a more natural look. Through eye-opening challenges, unexpected emotional connections and laugh-out-loud moments, the participants are asked to look within while reassessing their concept of beauty.

Meet the Participants:

Aubrey O’Day is a platinum singer and reality TV personality known for the girl group Danity Kane, which launched her successful solo career in pop music and several TV shows. She wants to reconsider her facial filler at the Rewind Retreat while connecting with the other participants on their shared experiences.

Reality star Kim Zolciak was an original cast member of Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” and a star of the spin-off series “Don’t Be Tardy,” which followed her family life and documented several of her cosmetic surgeries. Following her recent divorce and some weight loss, Kim joins the retreat with her daughter Brielle, where she reevaluates one of her procedures.

Reality star and influencer Brielle Biermann joins her mom, Kim, at the retreat where she weighs the pros and cons of facial filler. Recently engaged, Brielle wants a softer, more natural look as she heads into her wedding.

Rapper and TV personality Jessica Dime gained prominence as a cast member on four seasons of VH1’s “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta.” Now a mom and wife, she continues to make music and build her fanbase. At the retreat, she is hoping to “tone down” certain procedures but worries that it could impact her career.

Brazilian-born Larissa Santos Lima is a TV personality and content creator that rose to fame after appearing on TLC’s “90 Day Fiancé.” After undergoing extensive cosmetic surgeries on her face and body, Larissa worries her enhancements are limiting her ability to have an active lifestyle.

Sebastian Bails is a social media and YouTube star known for his comedic characters, as well as his candid videos about his journey with cosmetic injections at a young age. Sebastian is vocal about the pressures of maintaining appearances in the influencer industry but his reasons for seeking out surgery catches everyone by surprise.

Sophia Elgerabli is a content creator and model whose career took off after two BBL procedures. In this phase of life, she is shifting to new business ventures and wants to be taken more seriously with an updated look.

Irish content creator Alan McGarry is known for their bold presence in the reality TV world and LGBTQ+ media. Alan used filler procedures to help boost their self-confidence but they came to the retreat with regrets over a BBL.

Kathy Brown ended up in the glamorous yet high-pressure world of Playboy modeling, where she eventually had a breast augmentation that caused extreme physical discomfort and emotional strain. She hopes to reverse the surgery so she can resume an active lifestyle centered around her grandchildren.

“Botched Presents: Plastic Surgery Rewind” is produced by Fulwell Entertainment with Matt Cox, Rebecca Hertz, Emma Conway, Charlie Van Vleet, Ben Turner and Dr. Terry Dubrow as executive producers.”