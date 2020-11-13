The Bradshaw Bunch, Botched, E! True Hollywood Story: E! Series Renewed for 2021

E! has renewed three of its reality series for new seasons in 2021. The Bradshaw Bunch, Botched, and E! True Hollywood Story have all been extremely popular for the cable channel. Bradshaw Bunch is the channel’s most viewed program in four years with 1.2 million viewers.

E! revealed more about the renewals in a press release.

“E!, a network rooted in celebrity, entertainment news and pop culture, has picked up its breakout new series The Bradshaw Bunch, with four-time Superbowl Champion Terry Bradshaw and his family, for a second season; Botched, with renowned plastic surgeons Dr. Paul Nassif and Dr. Terry Dubrow, for a season seven; and E! True Hollywood Story for a second season all of which are set to premiere next year. Additionally, new episodes of Celebrity Game Face, executive produced and hosted by Kevin Hart, premieres Tuesday, December 1 at 10pm ET/PT.

The Bradshaw Bunch wrapped its freshman season averaging over 1.2 million total viewers and 438,000 P18-49, making it the most-watched new series on the network among total viewers in four years (since “Rob & Chyna” in 2016) and the highest-rated new series among P18-49 in over two years (since “Very Cavallari” in 2018), according to Nielsen. The series follows Legendary quarterback, television-broadcast icon, actor, and championship quarter horse breeder Terry Bradshaw and his playful and pranking wife Tammy, entrepreneurial and talented daughters Rachel, Lacey and Erin, and his loveable grandkids, as they juggle family, fame and farm life. Although Terry is known around the world, what’s most important to him is being a great dad to his daughters and loving pappy to his grandchildren.

Botched is back for a seventh season, following Dr. Nassif and Dr. Dubrow as they are faced with their most challenging and unique cases yet. In this season, patients who have been told their conditions can’t be fixed or in some cases even explained, seek help from the doctors who must devise innovative techniques resulting in renewed self-confidence. Some of the cases include a woman with four breasts, all of which lactated during pregnancy; a woman whose butt implants migrated to her hips; a surfer with a mysterious mass on his stomach; and a woman with a growth on her neck that no other doctor has been able to identify.

E! True Hollywood Story returns for a second season and examines some of the most compelling personalities and stories that have shaped or shifted pop culture. The upcoming season of the iconic series will explore the lives of actor and producer Brad Pitt, Prince Harry & Meghan Markle and Grammy Award-winning artist Cardi B, among others. The season will also include episodes covering broader topics, such as Trans in Hollywood, Celebrity Comebacks and Hollywood Mysteries.”