Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

Slasher on Netflix: Cancelled or Renewed for Season Four?

by Telly Vulture

Slasher TV show on Netflix: canceled or season 4? (release date); Vulture Watch

(Netflix)

Vulture Watch

The Television Vulture is watching the Slasher TV show on NetflixWill the horror continue? Has the Slasher TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season on Netflix? The television vulture is watching all the latest TV cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Slasher, season four. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?   
 

What’s This TV Show About?

A Netflix horror anthology, each season of Slasher tells a new scary story. Season three is entitled Slasher: Solstice and stars: Salvatore Antonio, Lisa Berry, Paula Brancati, Gabriel Darku, Erin Karpluk, Dean McDermott, Mercedes Morris, Ilan Muallem, Paulino Nunes, Baraka Rahmani, Rosie Simon, Joanne Vannicola, and Jim Watson. The third installment unfolds during the summer solstice, as a mysterious killer called “The Druid” hunts down witnesses who failed to save someone.

 

O   F   F   I   C   I   A   L          S   T   A   T   U   S

Slasher has been renewed for a fourth season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?
Sign up for our FREE email alerts.
 
 
Telly’s Take

Unless it decides to publicize its viewership, it is hard to predict whether Netflix will cancel or renew Slasher for a fourth season. Lately, it seems like not too many Netflix TV series make it much longer. The upside is, if a renewal is coming, we should know sooner rather than later. I will update this page with any Slasher cancellation or renewal news, so subscribe for free alerts.

11/13 update: Slasher has been renewed.
 

Slasher Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

 

What do you think? Are you glad Slasher TV show has been renewed for a fourth season? How would you feel if Netflix cancelled this TV series, instead?



Canceled and renewed TV show

14
Leave a Reply

avatar
12 Comment threads
2 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
13 Comment authors
Blake MortenUnavailable.Matt CriderMatt Criderteresa white Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Blake Morten
Reader
Blake Morten

I would be very pissed if netflix decides to cancel this show. This show is very good and it should be a netflix special. I hope they renewe it soon though clearly the slasher show has a lot of fans.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
October 4, 2020 2:50 am
Unavailable.
Reader
Unavailable.

Believe season 4 should be released ASAP

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
September 5, 2020 5:42 pm
Matt Crider
Reader
Matt Crider

I hate that it takes so long between seasons to hear anything about another season. I love the show and just hearing that eventually we were getting a new story would be great. But now it’s been a year and a half since season 3 and there’s still no word. I guess if we’re being canceled Netflix would announce it but it’s just weird that we have to wait so long all the time

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
August 20, 2020 5:35 pm
Matt Crider
Reader
Matt Crider

I really loved all the seasons for different reasons. I have a suggestion for a season 4. tell the last chapter in the story from the first two seasons of Scream since nobody else is going to be doing that.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
August 20, 2020 1:38 am
teresa white
Reader
teresa white

please dont cancel it.. its one of the best series on netlix..i have been telling all of co-workers and friends to watch it..

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
August 5, 2020 10:05 pm
Elizabeth Williams
Reader
Elizabeth Williams

I absolutely love this series and would like to see more seasons , love the fact it has the same cast playing different roles , each story is gripping and gory , perfect for a horror mini series

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
July 26, 2020 3:54 pm
AgentX
Reader
AgentX

I find your timing on this EXTREMELY suspicious since on my DuckieTV calendar Es04E01 JUST popped up as being aired on 06042020 with E04E02 listed for 06112020 and S04E03 listed for 06182020. Checkout Trakt.tv as well.

https://schizoduckie.github.io/DuckieTV/

https://trakt.tv/shows/slasher

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
June 17, 2020 5:08 pm
Trevor Kimball
Admin
Trevor Kimball

Have you seen these episodes? I haven’t seen any record of them nor a fourth season renewal.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
June 17, 2020 9:39 pm
Monica Sexton
Reader
Monica Sexton

Please bring back Emma and the crew from 1 and 2. And start season 4

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
December 15, 2019 9:36 pm
Charlie
Reader
Charlie

You know this site doesn’t make that decision right?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
March 26, 2020 2:15 pm
Melissa
Reader
Melissa

I loved all 3 seasons of Slasher! Really hoping it will be back with more seasons! Great show!!!

Vote Up50Vote Down Reply
October 22, 2019 1:49 pm
Zach
Reader
Zach

I really hope that this show gets a fourth season. I just found it on Netflix this week, but since starting it I have found a lovely experience. In some ways this show revived the glory of old fashioned slasher films and yet has its very own unique twist on a genre that is so beloved. With a hybrid of American Horror Story and the character progression of Lost (considering the in depth flashback setup) this show dares to be bold and I appreciate it. Keep on keeping on and let’s enjoy another wild ride

Vote Up8-1Vote Down Reply
June 13, 2019 5:32 am
TCup
Reader
TCup

I really hope there will be a season 4. This series initially caught my attention, and kept it. Definitely hope there will be much more to come.

Vote Up9-1Vote Down Reply
May 27, 2019 7:16 pm
TCup
Reader
TCup

I really look forward to a season 4, and beyond! This series from the start captured my attention, and has kept it. Can’t wait to see what’s hopefully next..,

Vote Up4-1Vote Down Reply
May 27, 2019 7:13 pm
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz