Vulture Watch

Will the horror continue? Has the Slasher TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season on Netflix? The television vulture is watching all the latest TV cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Slasher, season four. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A Netflix horror anthology, each season of Slasher tells a new scary story. Season three is entitled Slasher: Solstice and stars: Salvatore Antonio, Lisa Berry, Paula Brancati, Gabriel Darku, Erin Karpluk, Dean McDermott, Mercedes Morris, Ilan Muallem, Paulino Nunes, Baraka Rahmani, Rosie Simon, Joanne Vannicola, and Jim Watson. The third installment unfolds during the summer solstice, as a mysterious killer called “The Druid” hunts down witnesses who failed to save someone.





O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

Slasher has been renewed for a fourth season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

Unless it decides to publicize its viewership, it is hard to predict whether Netflix will cancel or renew Slasher for a fourth season. Lately, it seems like not too many Netflix TV series make it much longer. The upside is, if a renewal is coming, we should know sooner rather than later. I will update this page with any Slasher cancellation or renewal news, so subscribe for free alerts.

11/13 update: Slasher has been renewed.



Slasher Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

Explore other TV show status pages.

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Are you glad Slasher TV show has been renewed for a fourth season? How would you feel if Netflix cancelled this TV series, instead?