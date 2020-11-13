Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

Slasher: Season Three Viewer Votes

Published:

Slasher TV show on Netflix: season 3 viewer votes (cancel or renew season 4?)

How chilling is the third season of the Slasher TV show on Netflix? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Slasher is cancelled or renewed for season four. Netflix and other streaming platforms, however, collect their own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the season three episodes of Slasher. We invite you to rate them for us here. Status Update Below.

A Netflix horror anthology, each season of Slasher tells a new scary story. Season three is entitled Slasher: Solstice and stars: Salvatore Antonio, Lisa Berry, Paula Brancati, Gabriel Darku, Erin Karpluk, Dean McDermott, Mercedes Morris, Ilan Muallem, Paulino Nunes, Baraka Rahmani, Rosie Simon, Joanne Vannicola, and Jim Watson. The third installment unfolds during the summer solstice, as a mysterious killer called “The Druid” hunts down witnesses who failed to save someone.

Want to rate more TV shows?     ABC   |  CBS   |  The CW   |  FOX   |  NBC


What do you think? Which season three episodes of the Slasher TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Should Netflix cancel or renew Slasher for a fourth season? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.

11/13 update: Slasher has been renewed.



Canceled and renewed TV show

4
Leave a Reply

avatar
4 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
4 Comment authors
Mario SmallGeri F HansfordToo muchBart Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Mario Small
Reader
Mario Small

Please renew. Love this show.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
August 10, 2020 10:40 pm
Geri F Hansford
Reader
Geri F Hansford

AMAZING Season 3. Turned all of my friends onto this series. PLEASE we need Season 4 and more………….

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
June 21, 2019 11:34 pm
Too much
Reader
Too much

Way too many sex scene, my roommate thought i was watching a porno. Smh

Vote Up0-3Vote Down Reply
June 10, 2019 7:13 pm
Bart
Reader
Bart

I loved season three. Binge watched it in 1 day. Fantastic! I really loved it! There is nothing like this on tv anymore. So please give us a season 4! We need this!

Vote Up90Vote Down Reply
May 24, 2019 11:18 am
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz