The Last Kingdom on Netflix: Cancelled or Renewed for Season Four?

by Telly Vulture

(Carnival Film & Television Limited 2018)

The Television Vulture is watching The Last Kingdom TV show on NetflixWill Alfred’s dream of a united England survive? Is The Last Kingdom TV show cancelled or renewed for a fourth season on Netflix? The television vulture is watching all the latest TV cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of The Last Kingdom season four. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?   
 

What’s This TV Show About?

A BBC and Netflix historical drama, The Last Kingdom stars Alexander Dreymon, David Dawson, Emily Cox, Tobias Santelmann, Harry McEntire, Joseph Millson, Björn Bengtsson, and Ian Hart. An adaptation of Bernard Cornwell’s novel series, The Saxon Stories, the historical drama follows Uhtred of Bebbanburg (Dreymon), the son of a 9th Century Saxon nobleman. After killing his father, Danish invaders kidnap the boy and he is raised by their warlord, Ragnar. Years later, when Ragnar is killed, Uhtred vows to avenge him and reclaim his birthright. In season three, both King Alfred’s (Dawson) health and his dreams of a united England are fading. Meanwhile, Uhtred must take command and confront a new threat — Danish warlord Sigrid (Bengtsson).
 

The Last Kingdom has been renewed for a fourth season which will debut April 26, 2020. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Will BBC and Netflix cancel or renew The Last Kingdom for season four? It’s tough to say, because we only have access to Netflix TV show “ratings,” if they decide to release them. Since this series is a co-production between the UK and US companies, that further complicates things. For now, I’ll keep an eye on the trades and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free Last Kingdom cancellation and renewal news alerts.

12/26/18 update: Netflix has renewed The Last Kingdom for a fourth season. Details here.
 

Margaret
Reader
Margaret

Can’t wait for the 4th season of The Last Kingdom.

March 17, 2020 2:49 pm
IAN R MCFARLAND
Reader
IAN R MCFARLAND

As a history of the UK buff, I very much enjoy The Last Kingdom series. With only the three seasons completed the show seems very incomplete. So bring on the fourth season! The series needs it and so do I!

March 12, 2020 1:00 pm
Donna
Reader
Donna

Please bring it back for season 4 I absolutely love it ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

February 27, 2020 1:40 pm
Donna
Reader
Donna

I absolutely like be the show please bring it back

February 27, 2020 1:40 pm
Rich jones
Reader
Rich jones

I’m 64, The Last Kingdom is the best show I have ever watched, very well done

February 22, 2020 11:47 am
Mandy
Reader
Mandy

Please keep this show going. I can’t wait to see season 4 I check periodically to see if there will be a release date and haven’t seen anything yet. Patiently waiting.

February 17, 2020 11:22 pm
Tim Reilly
Reader
Tim Reilly

Please bring back season 4! Love the show!

January 12, 2020 2:28 am
Viveca
Reader
Viveca

Please please don’t cancel. Lots of interesting characters, a great plot and not a second is boring.

January 10, 2020 10:25 am
Robin Touton
Reader
Robin Touton

Oh my gosh! My husband and I love this show. Netflix should definitely keep this show going. My husband is a big Bernard Cornwell fan.

November 7, 2019 6:18 pm
