A Bravo true-crime anthology series, the first season of Dirty John stars Connie Britton, Eric Bana, Juno Temple, Julia Garner, and Jean Smart. In the story, middle-age Debra Newell (Britton) seemingly has a perfect life but she doesn’t have love. When she finally meets handsome doctor John Meehan (Bana), Debra is quickly swept off her feet — much to the dismay of her daughters, Terra (Julia Garner) and Veronica (Juno Temple). The backstory of Debra and her mother Arlane (Smart) provides insight into why she may have been so vulnerable to the charms of a man who is not who he seems to be.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Dirty John averaged a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.33 million viewers. Check out how this show’s ratings compare to other Bravo shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S Bravo has already ordered a second season of Dirty John which will debut June 2, 2020. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Viewers don’t have to worry about Dirty John being cancelled because Bravo ordered two seasons right out of the gate. I’ll update this page with any pertinent breaking developments. Subscribe for free Dirty John cancellation and renewal alerts.



