Dirty John: Has the Bravo TV Show Been Cancelled or Renewed for Season Two?

by Telly Vulture

Dirty John TV show on Bravo: canceled or renewed for season 2?

Vulture Watch

The Television Vulture is watching the Dirty John TV show on Bravo[Premise related quip]. Has the Dirty John TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on Bravo? The television vulture is watching for the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Dirty John, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?   
 

What’s This TV Show About?

A Bravo true-crime anthology series, the first season of Dirty John stars Connie Britton, Eric Bana, Juno Temple, Julia Garner, and Jean Smart. In the story, middle-age Debra Newell (Britton) seemingly has a perfect life but she doesn’t have love. When she finally meets handsome doctor John Meehan (Bana), Debra is quickly swept off her feet — much to the dismay of her daughters, Terra (Julia Garner) and Veronica (Juno Temple). The backstory of Debra and her mother Arlane (Smart) provides insight into why she may have been so vulnerable to the charms of a man who is not who he seems to be.
 

Season One Ratings

The first season of Dirty John averaged a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.33 million viewers. Check out how this show’s ratings compare to other Bravo shows.
 

O   F   F   I   C   I   A   L          S   T   A   T   U   S
Bravo has already ordered a second season of Dirty John which will debut June 2, 2020. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Telly’s Take

Viewers don’t have to worry about Dirty John being cancelled because Bravo ordered two seasons right out of the gate. I’ll update this page with any pertinent breaking developments. Subscribe for free Dirty John cancellation and renewal alerts.
 

Dirty John Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

 

What do you think? Are you glad that the Dirty John TV show has been renewed for a second season? How would you feel if Bravo had cancelled this TV series, instead?



Alexa
Reader
Alexa

Super intrigued by this series! Got totally wrapped up in it very quickly! Excited to see season two! I disagree with the other viewers. I love seeing a good back story leading up to present day situations. I think there’s still a lot to add to this story and will love to see how Debra uses her story to help make a difference hopefully in the lives of other women.
Ps love love love Connie Britton! She always does an amazing job in the roles she plays!

January 26, 2019 10:52 pm
Peggy
Reader
Peggy

I think it’s a great series, but can be wrapped up in one season. The story is finite. What can you put in two seasons unless you milk the story and draw out the torture. Be done with this man and save this dumb lady. (I can say that because I’ve been in her she’s, except I shop at Famous Shoes and Target.) maybe season two can teach us how to avoid such a disaster, either way, I paid for season one and I’m “one and done”.

January 7, 2019 10:09 am
Bonnie Romero
Reader
Bonnie Romero

Luv The show. DIRRY HARRY. BUT THIS WEEKS EPISODE IS HORRIBLE I dont even care if I finish watching . U gonna ruin the series if u get off track like this again.

December 17, 2018 11:44 am
Shawn green
Reader
Shawn green

the show is a fabulous show I would hate if it was canceled give the woman a chance to redeem herself she deserves that much and I believe that season two will give her that chance.

January 8, 2019 7:09 pm
