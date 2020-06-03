Can there be a winner in the second season of the Dirty John TV show on USA Network? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Dirty John is cancelled or renewed for season three. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the second season episodes of Dirty John here.

A USA Network true-crime anthology series (which began on Bravo), the second season of Dirty John stars Amanda Peet, Christian Slater, and Rachel Keller with Missi Pyle, Emily Bergl, Holley Fain, Lena Georgas, Tiera Skovbye, and Chris Mason. Season two follows a shocking story of love, betrayal, and death that’s based on the lives of Betty and Dan Broderick. Betty (Peet) was the perfect Southern California blonde wife and mother. Married to her handsome college boyfriend, Dan (Slater), Betty charms everyone she meets. She sacrifices and suffers for years while supporting Dan through both medical and law school. He ultimately becomes a superstar in the San Diego legal community and Betty can finally enjoy the fruits of their labors. But then, Dan hires Linda (Keller), a bright, beautiful young woman. With Linda, he can happily forget the struggles of his past but, what about Betty?





What do you think? Which season two episodes of the Dirty John TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Dirty John should be cancelled or renewed for a third season on USA Network? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.