Hanna: Season Three Renewal for Amazon Prime Series

The journey of one extraordinary young woman will continue. Amazon Prime has renewed the Hanna TV series for a third season.

An action series, the Hanna TV show stars Esme Creed-Miles, Mireille Enos, Joel Kinnaman, Noah Taylor, and Dermot Mulroney.  It follows the journey of a woman with unparalleled skill and elite training, as she evades the relentless pursuit of a sinister government agency and tries to unearth the truth behind who she is.

Season two, which was released on July 3rd, picks up where the first season ended — with Hanna (Creed-Miles) now knowing that she’s not the only young woman with her amazing skills. The Utrax program has produced a whole contingent of highly trained teenagers whose development is about to reach the lethal “second phase.”

Here’s the third season announcement. A premiere date will be announced in the future.

