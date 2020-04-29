Menu

Hanna: Season Two; Amazon Prime Reveals Series Return Date (Video)

by Jessica Pena,

Hanna TV show on Amazon: canceled or renewed?

(Jonathan Prime © Amazon Studios 2018)

What’s next for Hanna? Amazon just released a new teaser trailer and the premiere date for the TV show’s second season.

Based on the 2011 film, the thriller centers on Hanna (Esmee Creed-Miles), a young girl who has been raised in the forest. Fifteen years prior, Erik Heller (Joel Kinnaman) rescued baby Hanna from a secret Romanian facility and raised her to be an assassin.

Season two of Hanna debuts on Amazon on July 3rd.

Take a sneak peek below:

What do you think? Have you seen Hanna? Will you watch season two?


Denise Satin
Reader
Denise Satin

Yes I enjoyed season and looking forward to season 2

April 29, 2020 7:49 pm
