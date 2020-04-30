Menu

Hanna: Is the Amazon TV Series Cancelled or Renewed for Season Two?

The Television Vulture is watching the Hanna TV show on Amazon Prime Video. Has the Hanna TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on Amazon?   
 

What’s This TV Show About?

An Amazon Prime Video action drama, Hanna stars Esmee Creed-Miles, Joel Kinnaman, Mireille Enos, Joanna Kulig, Rhianne Barreto, Khalid Abdalla, Justin Salinger, Félicien Juttner, and Benno Fürmann. Based on the 2011 feature film of the same name, the story centers on Hanna (Creed-Miles), a young girl who has been raised in the forest. Fifteen years prior, Erik Heller (Kinnaman) rescued baby Hanna from a secret Romanian facility and raised her to be an assassin. Now she’s on the run from CIA operative Marissa Wiegler (Enos).
 

O   F   F   I   C   I   A   L          S   T   A   T   U   S
Hanna has been renewed for a second season which will debut July 3, 2020. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Telly’s Take

Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is difficult to predict whether Amazon will cancel or renew Hanna for season two. For now, I’ll keep an eye on the trades and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free Hanna cancellation and renewal alerts.

4/11/19 update: The Hanna TV show has been renewed for a second season on Amazon.
 

What do you think? Are you glad that the Hanna TV show has been renewed for a second season? How would you feel if Amazon had cancelled this TV series, instead?



Shaughna Longo
Reader
Shaughna Longo

I truly enjoy Hanna. The action & story line is exciting to watch. I can’t wait for season 2.

April 2, 2020 2:14 pm
