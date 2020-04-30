Vulture Watch

Is Hanna safe? Has the Hanna TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on Amazon? The television vulture is watching all the latest TV cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Hanna season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



An Amazon Prime Video action drama, Hanna stars Esmee Creed-Miles, Joel Kinnaman, Mireille Enos, Joanna Kulig, Rhianne Barreto, Khalid Abdalla, Justin Salinger, Félicien Juttner, and Benno Fürmann. Based on the 2011 feature film of the same name, the story centers on Hanna (Creed-Miles), a young girl who has been raised in the forest. Fifteen years prior, Erik Heller (Kinnaman) rescued baby Hanna from a secret Romanian facility and raised her to be an assassin. Now she’s on the run from CIA operative Marissa Wiegler (Enos).



Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is difficult to predict whether Amazon will cancel or renew Hanna for season two. For now, I’ll keep an eye on the trades and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free Hanna cancellation and renewal alerts.

4/11/19 update: The Hanna TV show has been renewed for a second season on Amazon.



