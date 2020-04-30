Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted: Season Two Coming to National Geographic

Get ready for another season of Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted. The series is returning for its second season in June, and he will take fans on another global adventure.

“Gordon Ramsay laces his boots, grabs his knives and buckles up as he hits the road again in the second season of Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted, premiering Sunday, June 7, at 10/9c on National Geographic. The multi-Michelin-star chef and Ironman athlete continues his adventure across the globe in his relentless pursuit of culinary inspiration. The series will also air globally in 172 countries and 43 languages. Season two follows Ramsay as he embarks on more exhilarating adventures, exploring world cultures through food.

“We’re exploring seven new regions this season, each with vastly different culinary customs and history,” said Ramsay. “We get the opportunity to learn from the locals and hear their stories, and that gives us a much deeper experience and understanding of the world around us.”

Ramsay feasts his way through Tasmania, South Africa, Indonesia, Louisiana, Norway, India and Guyana, venturing even more off grid and off recipe to explore global cuisines. He’ll journey deep into the landscape of each place he visits, scaling mountains, battling 10-foot waves, braving frigid temperatures and bushwhacking his way through the backcountry to forage for some of the finest ingredients in the world. From swimming in great white shark-infested waters to participating in a traditional bull run, Ramsay risks life and limb in his biggest and boldest missions yet in order to achieve edible excellence.

Under the guidance of local experts and food legends he meets along the way, Ramsay will partake in culinary customs and learn about delicious delicacies and fresh flavors unique to each region. Every ingredient he harvests, dish he tastes and person he meets will inspire him to create a recipe from scratch, intended to represent the heart of that culture. Each episode concludes with Ramsay challenging himself during a final big cookout with a local food legend by his side, as they prepare a meal together for locals he met during his journey.

Some of the adventures – culinary and otherwise – that Ramsay will experience this season include:

· Risking life and limb by participating in a traditional bull race in a remote West Sumatran rice paddy field

· Braving Tasmania’s stormy waters to hose-dive among the rocks for giant spiny lobsters

· Leaping off a helicopter into high waves to harvest mussels along the South African coast

· Exploring a bat-infested Indonesian cave system in search of giant prawns

· Racing a four-wheeler through Louisiana’s dangerously muddy back roads to forage for fresh greens and hunt for bullfrogs and crawfish

· Plunging into Norway’s frigid waters to uncover the bounty of ingredients found within the fjords

· Battling strong surf to catch fish using traditional techniques in South India – that is, with a 200-pound net out at sea”