Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted, Explorer, Running Wild with Bear Grylls: Nat Geo Reveals 2020-21 Slate

National Geographic is planning its next year of programming, and it is bringing back a number of favorites to the network with brand new episodes. Fans of Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted, Explorer, and Running Wild with Bear Grylls are fan favorites!

“EXPLORER (produced in partnership with ABC News and Lincoln Square Productions)

The EXPLORER series has long been a hallmark of Nat Geo storytelling since it first launched in 1985. The newly reimagined version of this flagship series will be a truly multiplatform content initiative, in partnership with National Geographic magazine and ABC News. Each single-topic hourlong episode takes viewers inside unfolding expeditions around the globe and to the front lines of groundbreaking scientific, technological and historical discoveries, with ABC News talent serving as guides. EXPLORER will cover timely topics, a featured magazine story and more, further deepening viewers’ understanding of the world through provocative storytelling.

GORDON RAMSAY: UNCHARTED

Ten-Part Third Season (Studio Ramsay)

National Geographic expands its partnership with Gordon Ramsay with a third season pick-up of GORDON RAMSAY: UNCHARTED ahead of the upcoming Season 2 premiere on June 7. The all-new episodes will feature Gordon Ramsay continuing his journey across the globe, embarking on exhilarating missions to unearth world cultures through food and adventure, familiar ground for Ramsay following his hit U.K. series “Gordon’s Great Escapes.”

RUNNING WILD WITH BEAR GRYLLS

Ten-Part Second Season (Electus, a Propagate Company and The Natural Studios)

National Geographic is officially the new home of the wildly popular hit series RUNNING WILD WITH BEAR GRYLLS, now picked up for a second season. The new season, which includes a new celebrity lineup of adventurers, will transport viewers across remote locations in the U.S. and around the world, where celebrities will push beyond their limits to see if they can endure the harsh landscapes in their high-octane, action-based, fear-tackling journeys. The intrepid cast members will face their deepest fears and confront everything from wild animals to rock rappelling as they journey through some of the world’s most unforgiving wildernesses.”